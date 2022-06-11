Cigna’s (CI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $310.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a mkt perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.38.

Shares of CI stock opened at $253.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $273.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

