CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.91

Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 171659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get CION Investment alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $587.26 million and a PE ratio of 9.29.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Breakstone bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,360 shares of company stock worth $301,129 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CION Investment by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.