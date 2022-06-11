Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.81 billion-$51.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.76-$0.84 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.49. 20,262,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,177,942. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $180.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,045 shares of company stock worth $874,473. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,159,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,666,000 after acquiring an additional 194,613 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

