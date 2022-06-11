Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires Shares of 280 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $136.94 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average of $144.75.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

