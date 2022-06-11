Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires Shares of 670 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 608,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,754,000 after purchasing an additional 287,540 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

