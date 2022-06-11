Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,271,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,614,000 after acquiring an additional 689,686 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,665,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,422,000 after acquiring an additional 521,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 67.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,419,000 after acquiring an additional 510,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average is $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 20,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $2,286,607.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,346 shares in the company, valued at $9,314,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $4,621,830.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,402.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 579,311 shares of company stock valued at $61,874,135. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

