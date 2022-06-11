Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 827 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 325,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 90,598 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 84,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

