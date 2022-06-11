Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.02.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
