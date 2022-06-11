Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases New Stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trinseo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,191,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trinseo by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after buying an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,138,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after buying an additional 33,099 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after buying an additional 350,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Trinseo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSE. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $44.08 on Friday. Trinseo PLC has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.16. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

