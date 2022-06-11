Coldstack (CLS) Achieves Market Cap of $292,180.30

Coldstack (CLS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a market cap of $292,180.30 and $59,167.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00340224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00030309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00410261 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

