Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,672,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,115,000 after buying an additional 515,649 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5,933.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 465.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 534,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after buying an additional 439,631 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Shares of CL opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.18. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

