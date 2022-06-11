Colony Group LLC Acquires 6,046 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,941 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Adobe by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 6,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $393.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $416.09 and its 200-day moving average is $484.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

