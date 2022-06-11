Colony Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $141.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.38 and its 200-day moving average is $155.17. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

