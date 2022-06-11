Colony Group LLC Has $17.65 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $172.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.13 and its 200-day moving average is $172.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

