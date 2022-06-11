Colony Group LLC Has $24.82 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $24,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. State Street Corp raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,298,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,453 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $256,944,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,502,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,577,000 after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,527 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $61.36 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.