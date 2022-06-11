Colony Group LLC Has $32.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,055 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 2.56% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $32,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

