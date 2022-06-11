Colony Group LLC Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.8% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $46,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 25,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 269,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.86.

Accenture stock opened at $286.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.