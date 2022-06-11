Colony Group LLC Sells 12,225 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $28,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,467,000 after acquiring an additional 203,997 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

