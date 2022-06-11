Colony Group LLC Sells 19,470 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,470 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $81,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $214.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.65 and a 200-day moving average of $243.84. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.78 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

