Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned about 34.75% of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter.

ESGN opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

