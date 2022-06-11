Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 15,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 232,978 shares.The stock last traded at $64.42 and had previously closed at $64.34.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.59. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $395,140.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $106,883.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,604.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock worth $2,245,490. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. American Trust increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,652,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 16.6% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

