Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 15,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 232,978 shares.The stock last traded at $64.42 and had previously closed at $64.34.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.59. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.66.
In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $395,140.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $106,883.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,604.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock worth $2,245,490. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. American Trust increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,652,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 16.6% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.