Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CNFRL)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFRL opened at $24.00 on Friday. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10.

