Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 2,453.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 90,961 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Copart by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Copart by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 22,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.95. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.41 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.