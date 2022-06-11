Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Copart were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,477,000 after purchasing an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after buying an additional 667,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,776,000 after buying an additional 156,743 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,493,000 after acquiring an additional 102,421 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRT. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Copart stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.41 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.95.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

