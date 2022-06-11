Corning (NYSE:GLW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. Corning has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 86.40%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth $322,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 191.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 207,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

