Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,858 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $463.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $377.12 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

