Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after buying an additional 465,780 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,500,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $463.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $377.12 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

