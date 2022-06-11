Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.8% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $463.31 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $377.12 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $517.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

