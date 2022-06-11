Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $85.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.89.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $108,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1,237.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,825 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $136,679,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $156,922,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $89,821,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

