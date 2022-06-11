Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVO. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Coveo Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a C$9.50 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$629.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.35. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of C$4.81 and a one year high of C$18.00.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

