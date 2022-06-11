CPChain Market Capitalization Hits $1.14 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $129,134.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

