Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded to “Buy” by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRARY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crédit Agricole in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crédit Agricole from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.20 ($16.34) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €12.30 ($13.23) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is currently 43.16%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.