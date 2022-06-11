CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $512.70 million-$516.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.35 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.38.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.32. 4,201,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.24. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $287,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.4% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

