cVault.finance (CORE) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5,843.34 or 0.20397900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $58.43 million and approximately $32,346.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

CORE is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

