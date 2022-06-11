Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $251.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

