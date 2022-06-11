DAOstack Price Down 26.6% Over Last Week (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $443,811.95 and $950.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,542.71 or 0.99861681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025746 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000905 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

