DAOventures (DVD) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $163,244.18 and $13,857.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000129 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001192 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.