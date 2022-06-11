Dario Scimeca Sells 9,833 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) General Counsel Dario Scimeca sold 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $20,255.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ DTIL opened at $1.35 on Friday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. On average, analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.
