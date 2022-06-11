Dario Scimeca Sells 9,833 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) General Counsel Dario Scimeca sold 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $20,255.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $1.35 on Friday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. On average, analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 175,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,601,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 357,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 285,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 175,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,317,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Precision BioSciences (Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.