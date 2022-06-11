Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €35.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($94.62) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

DHER stock opened at €38.02 ($40.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.67. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 52-week high of €134.95 ($145.11). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

