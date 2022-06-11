Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,266 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.77.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,876 shares of company stock worth $17,449,150. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.