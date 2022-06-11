Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.97- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.27 billion-$107.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.23 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.70 EPS.

Shares of DELL opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.77.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,876 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,150 over the last ninety days. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

