Delphi Management Inc. MA Boosts Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Ultra Clean accounts for 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned 0.06% of Ultra Clean worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.05. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.