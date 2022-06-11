Delphi Management Inc. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 269.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,457 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,469 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 572,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,331,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,052,000 after acquiring an additional 385,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,118,000 after acquiring an additional 341,898 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

