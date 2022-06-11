Delphi Management Inc. MA Grows Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 73,016 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,449 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 354,405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

NYSE GTN opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $25.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,263.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,158,526. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,373 shares of company stock worth $2,931,761 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Gray Television Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.