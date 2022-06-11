Delphi Management Inc. MA Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.27.

Shares of MS opened at $77.40 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average is $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

