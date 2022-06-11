Delphi Management Inc. MA Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Delphi Management Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 655,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,533,000 after acquiring an additional 132,383 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,461 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

