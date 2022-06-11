Delphi Management Inc. MA Has $941,000 Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5,762.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Oshkosh stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $129.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average of $105.60.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Oshkosh Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.