Delphi Management Inc. MA Lowers Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Delphi Management Inc. MA cut its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 56.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,652 shares of company stock valued at $539,277. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COHU. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

