Deri Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $3.90 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $3.90 million and $319,054.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00341739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00027267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.00411801 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 467,996,680 coins and its circulating supply is 163,801,006 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

