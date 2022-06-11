DerivaDAO Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $26.48 million and $93,444.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00342230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.00404252 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

